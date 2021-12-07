DeMar DeRozan agrees with LeBron that NBA’s COVID protocol is ‘fishy’

DeMar DeRozan now finds himself sympathizing with LeBron James after landing in the NBA’s COVID protocol.

The Chicago Bulls announced that the star swingman has entered health and safety protocols. DeRozan will miss at least Monday’s game with the Denver Nuggets. He will then need to produce two straight negative PCR tests in 24 hours or be subject to ten days of isolation, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan added that the team does not currently know if DeRozan tested positive for COVID.

Shortly after the news broke, DeRozan had an interesting retweet on his Twitter page. He retweeted James’ tweet from last week indicating that something was “fishy” going on with the league’s COVID protocol.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

DeMar DeRozan’s latest RT … FWIW: LeBron tweeted this before finding out he returned a false positive. Is that the case for DeMar? Hard to say, especially with other member of the team testing positive recently. Only time will tell. pic.twitter.com/hH8xLpZqte — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) December 6, 2021

James sent the tweet after entering COVID protocol himself last week. There were some reported discrepancies with the testing that he underwent, and James was said to be asymptomatic throughout. The former MVP was then abruptly cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after additional testing concluded that he was not a positive case. James later shared what exactly bothered him about the league’s protocol.

It is unclear what the circumstances are with DeRozan. But after seeing the debacle with James, who is the face of the league, it makes sense that other players will question the accuracy of the NBA’s procedures from here.

Photo: DeMar DeRozan warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.