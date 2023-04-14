DeMar DeRozan’s daughter reportedly received severe threats

The saga with DeMar DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter Diar apparently took an ugly twist.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported on Friday that Diar had to be escorted from Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena after receiving “severe” threats online. Diar was escorted by Chicago Bulls team security to the team’s bus after the NBA notified the Bulls of the situation, Haynes adds.

DeMar was also quoted as saying that it was “just a precautionary measure.”

DeMar DeRozan to @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport: “As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that.” https://t.co/9FrHlpZM9B — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 14, 2023

Diar became a viral sensation during Wednesday’s contest (the 9-10 Eastern Conference play-in tournament game) for her loud screams from the stands while the Raptors were shooting free throws (video here). Toronto missed 18 of their 36 free throws on the evening and lost by four points (109-105), leading many to credit Diar as the real MVP for the Bulls’ victory.

Unfortunately, it sounds like some knuckleheaded fans really crossed the line and ruined the fun for everyone else. At least many others had more wholesome reactions to Diar’s funny antics.