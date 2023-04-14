Heat have funny way of preparing for DeMar DeRozan’s daughter

The Miami Heat are ready in the event DeMar DeRozan’s daughter is in attendance for Friday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls.

Diar DeRozan went viral for her distracting screams while the Toronto Raptors were shooting free throws in Wednesday’s play-in game. Diar is not expected to attend her father’s game on Friday, but the Heat are ready in case she does. The team’s mascot, Burnie, was prepared with a “no screaming” sign, and even taped off some of the seats behind the basket.

Diar DeRozan is not scheduled to be here tonight, but the Heat are prepared just in case pic.twitter.com/oULqZT9udV — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 14, 2023

Obviously, this is all in fun, but the Heat are clearly determined to avoid dealing with what the Raptors faced. It does not help that the Raptors went just 18/36 from the line, which prompted questions about whether Diar’s tactics actually worked.

If Diar is not in attendance on Friday night, it certainly will not be because she had no way of getting to Miami.