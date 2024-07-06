 Skip to main content
DeMar DeRozan set to meet with 1 interested team

July 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
DeMar DeRozan warming up

Apr 7, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan may be moving closer to joining a new team as he takes some significant meetings on Saturday.

DeRozan will meet with the Sacramento Kings this weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. DeRozan is making the trip to Sacramento to meet with Kings officials in person as the team ramps up interest in him.

The Kings have clearly made DeRozan their top priority at this stage. It was reported earlier this week that they were negotiating with the Chicago Bulls on a potential sign-and-trade agreement. If DeRozan is serious enough to travel to Sacramento to meet with the Kings, one would imagine those talks are continuing.

DeRozan would likely operate as a third option and go-to scorer with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as the Kings look to make a real impact in the Western Conference playoffs. The veteran averaged 24 points per game for the Bulls last season while shooting 48 percent from the field.

