New favorite emerges in DeMar DeRozan talks

A new team appears to be emerging as a favorite to land DeMar DeRozan, likely as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Chicago Bulls.

The Sacramento Kings are involved in sign-and-trade negotiations with the Bulls over DeRozan, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” Friday that DeRozan is certainly finished in Chicago, but that a third team will need to be involved due to the Bulls’ unwillingness to take on large salaries.

“There are some other scenarios for DeMar DeRozan, but I think Sacramento right now is the team to watch,” Wojnarowski said.

The Kings emerged as a dark horse suitor for DeRozan earlier in the week, but momentum appears to have picked up. He would likely operate as a third option and go-to scorer with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as the Kings look to make a real impact in the Western Conference playoffs.

In recent days, the Kings have been consistently trying to land a third option to bolster their roster. DeRozan might be their best pathway forward at this point.