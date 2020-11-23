DeMarcus Cousins agrees to deal with Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins has not been able to stay healthy over the past few seasons, but the All-Star big man is getting another opportunity to play for a contending team.

Cousins and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Despite his injury history and the fact that he did not play at all last season, Cousins drew significant interest on the free agent market. The 30-year-old certainly has the potential to contribute if healthy, and there is not a whole lot of risk in signing him at this point.

Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds throughout his career. His last game action was with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, when he averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games. He suffered a quad injury during the postseason that year.

Cousins also suffered a torn Achilles tendon in early 2018 and tore the ACL in his left knee last summer. He briefly signed with the Lakers last season but never appeared in a game with them, and L.A. was said to have interest in bringing him back.

The situation in Houston remains murky, with both James Harden and Russell Westbrook supposedly wanting out. If both superstars stick around and Cousins is healthy, the Rockets could remain a formidable team in the West.