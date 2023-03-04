 Skip to main content
DeMarcus Cousins has interesting take on Ja Morant situation

March 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
DeMarcus Cousins smiling

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

NBA veteran DeMarcus Cousins had an interesting reaction to Ja Morant’s latest controversy.

Allegations that Morant brandished a gun at a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game surfaced earlier in the week. Morant made the situation worse for himself early Saturday when he went live on Instagram while clubbing after a loss and flashed a gun at the camera.

Cousins’ reaction was to point out the lack of veteran leadership on the Memphis Grizzlies’ roster, arguing that the Morant situation demonstrates the importance of having “real vets” on a team.

Cousins, who had a famously short temper himself during his younger days, is correct that the Grizzlies are a very young team. The team’s oldest player, Steven Adams, does not turn 30 until July. The team’s top three scorers are all 24 or younger, and over half the roster has three years of NBA experience or less. The Grizzlies briefly rostered Danny Green earlier in the season, but he was traded at the deadline in a deal that brought Luke Kennard to Memphis.

Morant has said he will be taking time away from the Grizzlies in order to deal with his issues.

