Ja Morant sued over alleged incident with minor at his home

Ja Morant has been sued over an incident that took place at his Tennessee home over the summer, according to a report.

According to TMZ Sports, a 17-year-old filed a lawsuit in Shelby County in September. The complaint stemmed from a July 26 incident at Morant’s home in Eads, Tenn.

TMZ Sports obtained details of the incident via a police report. According to the outlet, the minor was playing basketball at Morant’s home when the two allegedly got into a verbal altercation. The 17-year-old allegedly threw a basketball at Morant that hit the Memphis Grizzlies guard in the face. Morant allegedly responded by punching the boy, knocking him to the ground.

The 17-year-old alleges that Morant and another person continued to stick him on the ground.

Morant told police that the 17-year-old threw a ball at him intentionally and instigated a fight. Morant said he acted in self-defense when striking the boy.

Police investigated the case for a month before handing it over to the district attorney’s office, which declined to prosecute.

Morant, 23, is in his fourth NBA season. The Grizzlies guard is averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.