Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look.

Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

NBA teams can officially sign players to 10-day contracts as of Thursday. Haynes says that Cousins, who spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, has been working out six days a week in hopes of earning another opportunity.

Cousins finished last season with Denver, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds across 31 games. There was talk back in November that the 32-year-old might sign with an unexpected team, but his focus has clearly been elsewhere.

Cousins signed with the Lakers before the 2019-20 season but tore his ACL during an offseason pick-up game. That was one of several lower-body injuries the four-time All-Star has dealt with in the latter part of his career.