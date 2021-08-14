Dennis Schroder’s wife sends supportive message after free agency drama

Dennis Schroder has been taking a lot of heat for how his free agency played out, but his wife is firmly behind him.

Schroder’s wife Ellen sent a supportive message on her Instagram stories, along with a warning for the rest of the NBA that Schroder would prove them wrong.

“I’m so proud of my husband that he made this decision to stay true to (himself) and to fight for his goals and his vision!” Ellen Schroder wrote, via Robert Marvi of Lakers Daily. “I know not everyone understands this…they would (choose) money (before) anything else…but let me tell you: show some love, be patient and watch what will happen next.”

Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million offer from the Lakers last year. After interest didn’t materialize on the open market, he was forced to take a one-year, $5.6 million deal from the Boston Celtics. In other words, Schroder inadvertently left over $78 million on the table by turning down the Lakers and testing the market.

The 27-year-old guard is reportedly stunned at how his free agency went, but at least publicly, he clearly has support. Don’t be surprised if he adopts his wife’s prove-them-wrong mindset in Boston before he hits the open market again in a year.