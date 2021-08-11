Dennis Schroder not even guaranteed starting role with Celtics?

It is hard to imagine the offseason going much worse for Dennis Schroder, but at least he ended up with a Boston Celtics team that is in need of a starting point guard. Though, Schroder has apparently been given no assurances that he will fill that role.

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.com was told by a source that Boston did not give Schroder the impression he is guaranteed to be the team’s starting point guard. That decision will be made by new head coach Ime Udoka over the next several weeks.

Per a source: Dennis Schroder signed with Boston with no expectation of a starting role. Celtics made it clear that Ime Udoka will evaluate roles and minutes. Also, this will be Udoka's decision only. The front office, led by Brad Stevens, will not get involved in PT decisions. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 10, 2021

That doesn’t mean Schroder will come off the bench. The Celtics traded Kemba Walker earlier this offseason, so they need a starting point guard. Schroder started all 61 games in which he played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. He’s a starting-caliber player, especially on a Boston roster that is not exactly loaded.

If anything, not receiving assurances that he will start was probably another wakeup call for Schroder. This is a player who supposedly turned down a four-year extension from the Lakers last year that would have paid him more than $80 million. A report in June claimed Schroder was expecting to sign for more than $100 million in free agency. Instead, he got the $5.9 million midlevel exception from the Celtics.

It is no wonder that Schroder is said to be in a state of shock over how his free agency went.