Dennis Schroder scoffs at fan’s claim about Nets

Dennis Schroder is not exactly afraid of The Big Bad Brooklyn Nets.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard was streaming a video game live on Twitch this week. During the stream, Schroder took notice of a fan’s comment in his chat section.

“My boy said in the chat, “Nets in four,” said Schroder. “I told him, ‘Nets in four my a–,’ That’s what it is.”

You can see video of the funny moment here.

The star-studded Nets are widely seen as a presumptive favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. But Schroder’s Lakers, even if they have taken some body blows from injuries this year, are still the defending champions.

Schroder does not appear to be too fond of the Nets either. The most recent Lakers-Nets matchup saw both him and Kyrie Irving get ejected for a scrap.