Former NBA MVP announces his retirement

A former NBA MVP has called it a career.

Derrick Rose issued a lengthy statement via social media on Thursday announcing that he has decided to retire from basketball. The 35-year-old also published full-page ads in the local newspapers of all six cities in which he played for NBA teams — Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Detroit and Memphis.

“You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely,” Rose wrote. “You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat. You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I’m capable of.

“You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined. You taught me that every loss was a lesson and every win was a reason to be grateful. You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, and perseverance. You showed me that passion is something to cherish, ensuring that I pour my heart into every dribble, every shot, every play.”

Here is the full statement and Instagram post:

Rose, a three-time All-Star, last played for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team waived Rose earlier this week after he requested to be let out of his contract. The Grizzlies initially signed Rose to a two-year deal last summer in hopes that he would sever as a mentor to Ja Morant, but Morant played in just nine games last season due to injury and suspension.

Rose also battled numerous injuries last season and was limited to just 24 games. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.8 assists over 16.6 minutes per game.

Though injuries prevented him from ever fulfilling his potential, Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history when he won the award with the Chicago Bulls in 2010-11. He was 22 at the time. That was Rose’s third and best NBA season, as he averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game and led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Rose tore his ACL during the first round of the 2012 playoffs, and his career was derailed from that point on. The former No. 1 overall pick was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016 and then bounced around to several other teams. Rose appeared in just 77 games over his last three NBA seasons.

Though he made a strong statement about his playing future just five months ago, Rose is officially hanging it up. He finishes with averages of 17.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game across 15 NBA seasons.