Grizzlies make big decision on Derrick Rose

The Derrick Rose era in Memphis is officially over.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizzlies have decided to waive the former MVP guard Rose. The move formally ends Rose’s tenure in Memphis after just one season.

Rose, who turns 36 next month, signed a two-year deal with the Grizzlies last summer but was set to make an affordable $3.4 million next season. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York adds that Memphis has decided to let Rose out of his contract (though the move is still technically a waiving).

The three-time All-Star Rose was brought into Memphis in the hopes that he would serve as a veteran mentor to Ja Morant. That ended up being a wash however as Morant appeared in just nine games last season due to injury and suspension.

For Rose, who now has 15 total seasons of NBA experience under his belt, he was still strong on a per-minute basis last year (8.0 points and 3.3 assists in 16.6 minutes per game for the Grizzlies). Rose did make a notable statement on his NBA future several months ago, so we will have to wait and see where he goes from here.