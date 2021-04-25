Derrick Rose pays shockingly little attention to the rest of the NBA

There are some NBA players that don’t really pay a lot of attention to the rest of the league. Then there is Derrick Rose, who takes that to a different level.

The New York Knicks guard said Sunday that he doesn’t watch the NBA when he’s not playing. How out of it is he? He had no idea that the Phoenix Suns, the Knicks’ opponent on Monday, are sitting second in the Western Conference.

Derrick Rose doesn't watch NBA when he's not playing. Only knew Suns are 2nd in West today after someone told him.

Rose: "I don’t watch basketball, bro."

He said he likes to watch shows instead. He just finished watching Billions.

Rose: "Great, great show."

At the end of the day, for some of these guys, playing in the NBA is a job, and they’re not interested in taking their work home with them. Still, it’s kind of amazing that Rose is in the dark on which teams are good and which teams aren’t.

Rose, at the very least, has an excuse. We’re not sure what the reason is for someone who is paid to analyze the league to not know much about the Knicks.