Devin Booker has interesting request about his name

Devin Booker shared an interesting request about his name via Twitter on Tuesday.

Booker, who is entering his sixth season in the NBA, said that he prefers to be called “book” or “dbook” rather than his first name of Devin.

It’s book or dbook y’all. Devin makes me a lil uncomfortable — book (@DevinBook) December 8, 2020

That’s an easy enough request. Many people already knew his nickname was “book,” so that’s easy to follow.

Booker made his first All-Star team last season and has averaged 26.6 points per game in consecutive seasons. His Phoenix Suns made a huge addition this offseason too and seem like they mean business when it comes to taking a step forward.

The Suns went 34-39 last season and were 8-0 in the restarted season in the Orlando bubble. That has given them a lot of confidence entering the upcoming season. Book — or DBook if you prefer — will be a big driver in their success.