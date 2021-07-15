Look: Devin Booker went with the Mac Jones suit look for Game 4

Devin Booker is known for pulling up to Phoenix Suns games in a stylish manner. But that was not necessarily the case on Wednesday night.

Booker showed up for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between his Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum with a slightly oversized and wrinkled suit on. His color scheme was identical to Mac Jones at the NFL Draft.

Jones was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in April, going No. 15 overall. Booker was a No. 13 pick in 2015 and has made two straight All-Star Games. But he did not look as sharp before the game on Wednesday as he usually does. Maybe that’s because he did not have his great car collection to enhance his look. Or maybe his focus was just on helping his Suns take a 3-1 series lead.