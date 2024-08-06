Devin Booker towers over Suni Lee in viral photo at Olympics

Two U.S. gold medalists are teaming up this week for a great viral photo.

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker, who is currently playing for USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics, met up with American gymnast Suni Lee this week and posed for a picture with her. In the photo, Booker towered way over Lee, even despite slightly leaning to the side. Take a look.

Devin Booker Suni Lee pic.twitter.com/0bnD6E8ngQ — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) August 6, 2024

Booker, who already won gold with USA Basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is going for a repeat this year as a starter on a loaded U.S. team that has now advanced into the semifinal round. As for Lee, who was the women’s individual all-around gold medalist at the Tokyo Games, her run in Paris is now complete. Lee managed to secure three more medals this year, taking home gold with the U.S. as part of the team competition and earning two individual medals as well (bronze in both the all-around and in her specialty, the uneven bars).

When it comes to height, Booker is tall for his shooting guard position at 6-foot-6 but is still about average when it comes to NBA players in general. Lee only stands 5-foot-0 though, so that explains the visual there. In any case, that was not as drastic of a height difference as the photo that Lee’s teammate Simone Biles once posed for with a well-known seven-footer.