Dillon Brooks’ agent goes viral for hilarious tweet amid big Rockets deal

Dillon Brooks’ agent definitely saw all of the slander online.

The controversial NBA swingman Brooks cashed in big-time this week, landing a four-year, $80 million contract (yes, really) from the Houston Rockets. The deal was officially facilitated as a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks’ former team.

In the wake of the deal, Mike George, who represents Brooks at OneLegacy Sports Management, went viral for a perfect tweet. George posted a message written entirely in Chinese characters.

恭喜DB与火箭队签约。期待美好的一年！顺便说一下，我们很快会来中国访问。 — Mike George (@MikeGTdot) July 1, 2023

“Congratulations to DB for signing with the Rockets,” said George’s tweet, according to a rough Google translation. “Looking forward to a great year! By the way, we will be visiting China soon.”

George sending his tweet in the Chinese language was surely on purpose. You may recall that Brooks was the butt of every joke this past spring after his empty bluster cost the Grizzlies during their first-round loss to the L.A. Lakers. One of the most popular jokes about Brooks was that he would be playing in China next season (and thus would have to learn Chinese).

BREAKING: Dillon Brooks has signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Shanghai Sharks. The next MJ of Chinese hoops 👀 pic.twitter.com/geiLUJw1ac — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 2, 2023

Dillon Brooks practicing his Chinese for the sharks pic.twitter.com/QfBaFD32K8 — SSB (@SSBKlutch) May 2, 2023

Nick Young should be telling Dillon Brooks to learn Chinese. pic.twitter.com/IfSV5xtRjI — Shoboat (@Shobeezy) May 3, 2023

Dillon Brooks, get ready to learn Chinese, buddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/fPfRC1Pa5p — The Game Day Hoops (@TheGameDayHoops) May 2, 2023

But Brooks and George ending up getting the last laugh by securing that ludicrous payday from Houston. Now the Internet jokesters have shifted their attention to the Rockets for giving out such a preposterous contract.