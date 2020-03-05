Dion Waiters signs with Lakers for rest of season

Dion Waiters is joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Waiters and the Lakers have agreed on deal for the rest of the season, Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Waiters worked out for the team on Monday, along with J.R. Smith. Waiters’ workout with the team reportedly went well, and there were signs all along that he would end up joining the team, which turned out to be the case.

Waiters has history with the Lakers that pointed to him ended up with them. Team president Rob Pelinka is Waiters’ former agent, and Waiters’ current agent is Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James.

In order to make room for Waiters, the Lakers waived Troy Daniels, who later signed with the Nuggets. The Lakers are hopeful that Waiters can bring a scoring threat to their bench unit.