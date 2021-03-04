Doc Rivers lobbies for Ben Simmons as Defensive Player of the Year

It may only be March, but that’s not too early for Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers to lobby on behalf of one of his players for some hardware at the end of the season.

Rivers made an impassioned campaign speech on behalf of Ben Simmons on Wednesday night after the Sixers beat the Utah Jazz, saying Simmons deserves to be Defensive Player of the Year and does not get enough credit for what he does on that side of the ball.

“I’m just gonna keep saying it, Ben, if he doesn’t win, and I don’t ever campaign,” Rivers said, via Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “This may be my last campaign speech, other than for president, he guards the best every night. I mean, Donovan Mitchell, if you just look at the 33 points he was 12-for-34. No one does that to him, and Ben does it and he does it every night to everyone, so he’s been amazing. He needs more credit.”

Simmons is not perfect. The last time the narrative around him as best defender was brought up, it didn’t go well. Simmons is outstanding, and there is no disputing that. However, he has some work to do to overcome the defensive reputations of some of his peers.