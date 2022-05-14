76ers make key gesture of commitment to Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers have publicly stated their support for coach Doc Rivers. They are reportedly taking similar steps in private to back their words.

The 76ers are so committed to Rivers that they do not even plan to meet with him to discuss his future, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The organization intends to work directly with Rivers in order to try to mold the roster into a legitimate championship-caliber unit.

Yahoo Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers do not plan to meet with Doc Rivers to discuss his future and maintains the franchise is committed to the head coach and will work with him to improve the roster. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 14, 2022

This is certainly a firm commitment to Rivers despite the 76ers’ exit in the Eastern Conference semifinals. There had been some speculation that the coach’s job status might be shaky in such a scenario, but the team is making clear that he’s safe both privately and publicly.

Next year will probably be key for Rivers. If the end of the season brings a similar outcome to this one, the coach may find himself on the hot seat. For now, though, he clearly has nothing to worry about.