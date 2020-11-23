Doc Rivers has funny quote about Sixers’ acquisition of son-in-law Seth Curry

Doc Rivers is clearly ecstatic that he will be getting to coach another member of his family.

The Philadelphia 76ers head coach spoke on Sunday about the team’s acquisition of son-in-law Seth Curry in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The 30-year-old guard is married to Rivers’ daughter, Callie.

“Well I clearly like Seth as a human being. I let him marry my daughter,” joked Rivers, per Jeff Skversky of WPVI in Philly.

“More importantly, I guess the good thing for me is I get to see my granddaughter, which is even better,” he added. “But he’s a good kid, great kid, great basketball IQ, loves the game. So I’m looking forward to all of it.”

Rivers, who previously coached son Austin on the LA Clippers, was just hired by the Sixers last month. Curry, a career 44.3 percent three-point shooter, figures to be a decent part of Rivers’ rotation next season.

The two actually met in the playoffs last season, leading to more funny jokes.