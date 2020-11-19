Awkward: Seth Curry will now be playing for his father-in-law

The Philadelphia 76ers accomplished their goal of adding a shooter when they acquired Seth Curry in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. They may have also added a slightly awkward element to their locker room.

Curry is married to Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie. Rivers, of course, is now the head coach of the Sixers. That means his son-in-law will be playing for him.

Rivers is no stranger to working with family members, as he coached his son Austin with the Los Angeles Clippers. Coaching your son is probably a bit different than coaching a guy who’s married to your daughter, but it goes without saying that Rivers signed off on the move. The Sixers would not have made the trade without his stamp of approval.

We thought it was intriguing when Rivers had to coach against Curry in the playoffs a few months ago, so the new dynamic will be even more interesting. It will also make life easier on Callie, who can now root for her husband and dad on the same team. Doc cracked a funny joke about that before the Clippers faced the Mavs in the Orlando bubble.

Curry averaged 12.4 points per game for Dallas last season. He shot 49.5 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three-point range, so he should give the 76ers a boost in an area where they have been lacking since Jimmy Butler’s departure.