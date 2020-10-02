Doc Rivers’ name presents a problem in Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers fans are excited for the impending Doc Rivers era. So are some of the team’s players.

But there may be one issue that Rivers presents.

Reporter Jaime Maggio shared on Twitter Thursday a reminder of the issue with Rivers’ nickname for Sixers fans.

Maggio, who used to be a reporter for Comcast SportsNet in Philadelphia, shared that she was told she would be fined if she ever referred to Rivers on air as “Doc.” Why? Because she was told that in Philadelphia, there is only one “Doc,” and it’s Dr J.

When I was the sideline reporter for the Sixers, they told me they would fine me if I referred to Glenn “Doc” Rivers as “Doc” on the air… Saying that there was only one Doc, and that was Dr. J! Quite the conundrum here (I never found out if they were serious about that fine) — Jaime Maggio (@jaimemaggio) October 2, 2020

Now 70, Dr. J played for the Sixers from 1976-1987. Between the ABA and NBA, he won three championships, four MVP Awards, and he made 16 All-Star teams. He is a Hall of Famer and legend in Philly.

Doc Rivers’ real name is “Glenn,” but he has gone by “Doc” for years. We only know one person who calls Doc “Glenn,” and it didn’t go so well.

We hardly imagine anyone will be calling him Glenn due to the Dr. J conflict, but it’s fun when a city holds a legend in such high regard the way Philly does with Dr. J.