Report reveals Doc Rivers’ plans for future after 76ers firing

Despite getting fired for the second time in the last three years, Doc Rivers is not planning to fade off into the distance.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes wrote this week that Rivers still has a desire to keep coaching in the NBA after his dismissal from the Philadelphia 76ers. Haynes adds that Rivers is interested if the right opportunity presents itself.

Rivers, who turns 62 later this year, has an NBA championship (in 2008 with the Boston Celtics), an NBA Coach of the Year Award (back in 2000 with the Orlando Magic), and an overall record of 1,097-763 (.590) on his resume. But Rivers’ reputation has taken a big hit in recent years due to his streak of failures in the postseason. He still hasn’t gotten out of the second round since 2012 and is often criticized for a perceived failure to make in-series adjustments and for supposed stubborness with his rotations.

But that said, Rivers has 24 total years of NBA head coaching experience, posting winning seasons in the last 16 straight of those years. He also is lauded a true “players’ coach” whose teams are willing to play hard for him. While Rivers’ playoff shortcomings might preclude him from getting serious consideration from contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, perhaps a mid-tier team like this one with an opening would make sense for Rivers.