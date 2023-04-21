Raptors make decision on Nick Nurse’s future

The Toronto Raptors are moving on from head coach Nick Nurse.

Nurse was fired on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The move is not a surprise following a 41-41 season in which the Raptors failed to qualify for the play-in tournament. Nurse had one year remaining on his contract, and he recently hinted that he was not committed to the organization. That reportedly did not sit well with Toronto’s front office and may have made the decision to fire Nurse easier.

Nurse, 55, had been with the Raptors since he was hired as an assistant in 2013. He was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired.

Nurse led the Raptors to their first title in franchise history in 2019 and was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2020. He finishes with a record of 227-163 (.582) over his five seasons as Toronto’s head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Nurse will be a strong candidate for the Houston Rockets job after they fired Stephen Silas. Nurse has ties to Houston and used to coach for the Rockets’ G League affiliate, but a recent report cast some doubt on whether he will want to coach there.