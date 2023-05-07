Doc Rivers was not thrilled with reporter’s question about ‘urgency’

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers did not appreciate a question he got from a reporter ahead of his team’s playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Sixers stole Game 1 from Boston with Joel Embiid sidelined. The Celtics then responded with a blowout win in Game 2 and another strong performance in a Game 3 victory at Philly. That left the 76ers needing a win on Sunday to even the series at 2-2. A reporter asked Rivers before the game what the coach thought his “team’s level of urgency would be.”

Doc was in disbelief.

Sixers are down 2-1 to the Celtics heading into Game 4 of this second round series. What does head coach Doc Rivers think his team’s level of urgency is heading into today?@KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/aiIIhFMEvK — Dave Uram (@MrUram) May 7, 2023

“Do I really need to answer that question?” Rivers responded. “You worked on that for 48 hours and that’s what you came up with? Whatever high is, I’m gonna assume it’s high. Listen guys, it’s 2-1 and we’re down. … Obviously going 2-2 would matter a lot, right? I think the urgency thing is pretty simple.”

While it is possible to come back from down 3-1 in a series, the Sixers would be in massive trouble with a loss on Sunday. That would put the Celtics in a position where they would only need to win one of Game 5 and Game 6 — both of which are in Boston — to close out the series.

That is not the most annoyed we have heard Rivers during a press conference, but he clearly felt that was a question that was not worth asking.