Donovan Mitchell makes a blockbuster call on his future with the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell will be a Cavalier for many more years to come.

The Cleveland Cavaliers ’ star shooting guard has agreed to a massive extension contract with the Eastern Conference team, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

From Charania’s post on X: “BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA star Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker, CAA’s Co-Head of Basketball, Austin Brown, tells ESPN.”

Mitchell still had a guaranteed year remaining on his previous deal, but he chose not to wait until next summer to agree to a new contract with the Cavaliers. With this latest transaction, the Cavs don’t have to spend the upcoming season worrying about the future of their most important player.

Mitchell started his NBA career with the Utah Jazz and played for them for five seasons. In the summer of 2022, Utah traded the former Louisville Cardinals star to the Cavs for a package that featured Ochai Agbaji , Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton .

Mitchell has been an All-Star four times since joining the Cavaliers and finished inside the top 10 of league MVP voting three times over the same span. In the 2025-26 campaign, he averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds through 75 games.

As significant as this development is for the Cavs, it might not end up being their biggest move of the summer, with rumors of LeBron James returning to Cleveland still heating up.