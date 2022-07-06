Donovan Mitchell sends cryptic tweet amid big changes for Jazz

The Utah Jazz have made some big moves this offseason, and it is fair to wonder if Donovan Mitchell was on board with them.

Mitchell is not all that active on social media, but he sent a cryptic tweet on Wednesday morning. It had many fans speculating that the three-time All-Star is unhappy with Utah’s offseason approach thus far.

Build ya up to tear ya down ‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2022

The Jazz made their first significant trade when they sent Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a first-round pick last week. They then traded star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for several more first-round picks, leading to questions about whether they are heading toward a total rebuild.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast Wednesday that Mitchell asked the Jazz what their plan is after they traded away Gobert and O’Neale. Utah CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge reportedly felt the moves were in the best long-term interest of the franchise.

Windhorst also noted that he believes the Jazz would be open to trading Mitchell if the price is right. One recent report claimed they have not been entertaining offers.

There had long been talk of friction between Mitchell and Gobert, so we doubt Mitchell was upset about that trade. However, he almost certainly wants Utah to use their newly acquired first-round picks to get him some more help.

Mitchell, 25, averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. There would be no shortage of interest in him if he becomes available, but the asking price is said to be astronomical at the moment.