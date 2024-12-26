Draymond Green gets meme treatment for ridiculous flop vs. Lakers

Draymond Green did not win over many fans Wednesday with his acting job against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors trailed the Los Angeles Lakers early in the fourth quarter of the NBA’s penultimate Christmas Day game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Green was whistled for a loose ball foul just as his teammate Jonathan Kuminga hit a free throw to cut the Dubs’ deficit to 88-79.

Green could not believe the call went against him. The Warriors star pleaded to referees that he was the one fouled by Lakers forwards Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura.

However, replays of the incident showed otherwise. Green clearly hooked both Lakers players and then proceeded to flop as if his kids’ Christmas gifts depended on it. Check out the play for yourself.

Draymond was in disbelief he got called for a foul

pic.twitter.com/7S833ud4rT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 26, 2024

Fans on X understandably clowned Green for acting like he did nothing wrong.

Draymond after every foul pic.twitter.com/Vhp6jLvplB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 26, 2024

Draymond Green on the court tonight pic.twitter.com/tD80zA8TWe — 𝓜𝓪𝓶𝓫𝓪🐍🖤 (@HoodiiMamba) December 26, 2024

Draymond when it comes to fouling pic.twitter.com/VtFh0ATLyo — Wembananas (@wemby4life) December 26, 2024

Draymond looked more like a WWE wrestler trying to sell a move rather than an NBA enforcer attempting to box out.

The Warriors veteran may have been trying to compensate for the poor offensive game he had been having up to that point. But the four-time All-Star only made things worse.

Green did tally 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 blocks. But he was a virtual non-factor on offense finishing with just three points on 1/6 shooting.

A couple of extra points could have made the difference given that the Warriors ended up losing 115-113.