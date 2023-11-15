Old Draymond Green post goes viral after Warriors star choked Rudy Gobert

Fans unearthed an old post from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green following his Tuesday altercation with Rudy Gobert.

Green was seen trying to choke Gobert just minutes into the Warriors’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The Warriors forward acted in response to an initial dust-up between teammate Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (video here).

Green, Thompson, and McDaniels were all ejected from the contest.

An old post that Green made in April of 2014 went viral on X shortly after the incident with Gobert. The nearly-decade-old post simply read: “Fight time.”

Fight time 😊😊😊😊😊😊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 13, 2014

X users found the dated post and flocked to the comments to clown the former Defensive Player of the Year.

He got that time stone pic.twitter.com/aZcs5AqBcK — King of the Streets (@KingOfDStreets) November 15, 2023

Based on the exact date of the post, Green was likely referring to the boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley. Pacquiao defeated Bradley via unanimous decision on April 12, 2014.

While some fans chose to make light of the incident, Green will likely be facing a serious punishment from the league for the altercation.