Old Draymond Green quote goes viral amid Dillon Brooks-Grizzlies news

Few are laughing harder at Dillon Brooks than Draymond Green probably is right now.

News broke on Tuesday that the Grizzlies do not plan to bring Brooks back under any circumstances next season. This comes after a humiliating first-round defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers in which Brooks hurt the Grizzlies (on top of embarrassing himself) numerous times.

The news about Brooks led to an old quote by the Golden State Warriors star Green, Brooks’ foe, going viral. After a heated battle between the Grizzlies and the Warriors in March, Green had unloaded on Brooks during an episode of his podcast. Most notably, Green had said of Brooks, “The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.”

“The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.” Draymond Green to Dillon Brooks in March 👀 pic.twitter.com/rABKqWHEXQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 2, 2023

That proved to be eerily prescient with the news now that Memphis is planning to move on from Brooks.

Brooks had been with the Grizzlies for his entire NBA career (since 2017), and it was previously thought that he would be a long-term core player for a Memphis team that won 50 games and their division in back-to-back years. But between his cringeworthy antics and his sewage-quality shot selection, Brooks’ act wore thin in Memphis this year, especially given the pathetic way that their season just ended.

Green, who butted heads with Brooks several times this season, actually is similar to Brooks with his villain persona and his hard-nosed, defense-first mentality. But Green actually has a reliable quality that makes him playable on offense (his potent playmaking) as well as four rings to his name. Brooks has none of that, and now Green can officially tell him, “I told you so.”