Draymond Green issues brutal response to Rudy Gobert incident

Draymond Green was not going to let rival Rudy Gobert’s punch go unnoticed.

Green sent a fitting tweet about Gobert on Sunday after the Minnesota Timberwolves center threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. Without directly mentioning Gobert, Green sent a simple message: “Insecurity is always loud.”

Insecurity is always loud… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 9, 2023

There is no doubt this is a direct response to Gobert. How do we know? Gobert tweeted the exact same thing after Green threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a preseason practice last October. That was viewed as an obvious shot at Green at the time, and Green’s response is even more obviously directed at Gobert.

Green has been a longtime critic of Gobert for reasons that are not entirely clear, so it is hardly a surprise that he did not forget Gobert’s previous commentary. The Timberwolves center played right into Green’s hands by doing something similar.