Video: Draymond Green had disrespectful moment on Rudy Gobert during game

November 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green’s hatred for Rudy Gobert continues to burn with the intensity of a thousand suns.

The Golden State Warriors star Green went viral for a disrespectful moment on his Minnesota Timberwolves counterpart Gobert during Sunday’s game. Courtside video caught Green, in the middle of a Golden State fast break, staying behind to laugh at Gobert, who had just fallen to the floor.

Take a look.

Green was also probably laughing after the game as well. The Warriors blew out the Timberwolves on Minnesota’s own home floor, winning by a 137-114 final. Green finished with 19 points (a season-high for him) and 11 assists while Gobert had a quiet nine points and ten rebounds.

There is some major beef history between Green and Gobert, which provides the necessary context for the above video. Green has taken several seemingly umprompted shots at Gobert in recent years. But when Green had his big scandal over the offseason, it was Gobert’s turn to mock him.

