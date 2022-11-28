Video: Draymond Green had disrespectful moment on Rudy Gobert during game

Draymond Green’s hatred for Rudy Gobert continues to burn with the intensity of a thousand suns.

The Golden State Warriors star Green went viral for a disrespectful moment on his Minnesota Timberwolves counterpart Gobert during Sunday’s game. Courtside video caught Green, in the middle of a Golden State fast break, staying behind to laugh at Gobert, who had just fallen to the floor.

Take a look.

Lmao Draymond Green after Rudy Gobert falls to the ground 😂 💀pic.twitter.com/jyXFcX24LU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 28, 2022

Green was also probably laughing after the game as well. The Warriors blew out the Timberwolves on Minnesota’s own home floor, winning by a 137-114 final. Green finished with 19 points (a season-high for him) and 11 assists while Gobert had a quiet nine points and ten rebounds.

There is some major beef history between Green and Gobert, which provides the necessary context for the above video. Green has taken several seemingly umprompted shots at Gobert in recent years. But when Green had his big scandal over the offseason, it was Gobert’s turn to mock him.