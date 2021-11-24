Draymond Green has savage addition to roast of Kevin Durant

If there is one guy who knows what makes Kevin Durant tick, it is definitely Draymond Green. Thus, you knew that Green was not going to miss out on an opportunity to join the Internet in ridiculing his favorite frenemy.

In a recent episode of his self-titled weekly podcast for The Volume, the Golden State Warriors star Green had a savage reaction to the recent viral photo of Durant. The former MVP Durant was photographed at an angle that revealed his extremely dry and ashy legs, and Twitter went in on him with some funny memes. On his podcast, Green added on to the mix.

“Jesus Christ, K,” said Green. “[Miami Heat center] Bam [Adebayo] sent me the picture and said, ‘There’s no way K is this ashy.’ And I said, ‘What the f—?’ And then I clicked on the link that Bam sent me. That wasn’t even ash. That was f—ing scales. It looked like you could go f—ing skin him like an alligator and take it to the store and sell it. That’s how bad it was.”

Ouch! Bonus points to Green as well for the subtle reference to Durant’s reputation as a “snake” with the “scales” line.

Green and Durant had some very public feuds during their time as Warriors teammates, so these comments coming from Green have to especially sting. But if Green enrages Durant to the point that he finally picks up a bottle of lotion, it will all have been worth it.

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports