Draymond Green gets terrible taste of his own medicine

Draymond Green got a terrible taste of his own medicine on Sunday.

Green has been known for being somewhat of a dirty player, one who might catch opponents with cheap shots. A few minutes into Sunday’s Golden State Warriors game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green was on the receiving end of a kick to the groin.

Green was going up for a rebound and got kicked by Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen.

Draymond was kicked in the place you don't want to be kicked 😬 pic.twitter.com/bmVzJxXbAT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 5, 2023

Green was down in pain and finally knew how LeBron James and Steven Adams felt.

Green ended up playing 29 minutes and finished with 18 points, 8 assists and 3 steals though his Warriors lost 115-104 to Cleveland. He also took one big memorable kick to the nuts.