Draymond Green gets terrible taste of his own medicine

November 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Draymond Green on the ground in pain

Draymond Green got a terrible taste of his own medicine on Sunday.

Green has been known for being somewhat of a dirty player, one who might catch opponents with cheap shots. A few minutes into Sunday’s Golden State Warriors game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green was on the receiving end of a kick to the groin.

Green was going up for a rebound and got kicked by Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen.

Green was down in pain and finally knew how LeBron James and Steven Adams felt.

Green ended up playing 29 minutes and finished with 18 points, 8 assists and 3 steals though his Warriors lost 115-104 to Cleveland. He also took one big memorable kick to the nuts.

