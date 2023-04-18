 Skip to main content
Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended for Domantas Sabonis stomp?

April 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Draymond Green during a game

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green was ejected from Monday night’s game after he stomped on an opposing player, but the Golden State Warriors star may face a light punishment from the NBA.

Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Both players were assessed technical fouls, though Green was ejected for his flagrant-2 foul call. You can see a video here.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green is unlikely to be suspended. People familiar with the NBA’s thinking believe Green will only be fined.

Green showed zero remorse after the stomp. He did what he normally does by shouting at opposing fans and embracing the heel role.

Many feel that the act from Green was worthy of a suspension, though Sabonis downplayed it.

