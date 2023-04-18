Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended for Domantas Sabonis stomp?

Draymond Green was ejected from Monday night’s game after he stomped on an opposing player, but the Golden State Warriors star may face a light punishment from the NBA.

Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Both players were assessed technical fouls, though Green was ejected for his flagrant-2 foul call. You can see a video here.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green is unlikely to be suspended. People familiar with the NBA’s thinking believe Green will only be fined.

Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said. https://t.co/DwuA2G1hKa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

Green showed zero remorse after the stomp. He did what he normally does by shouting at opposing fans and embracing the heel role.

Many feel that the act from Green was worthy of a suspension, though Sabonis downplayed it.