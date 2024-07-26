Draymond Green reveals when he will likely retire from NBA

With Klay Thompson now in Dallas, another member of the Golden State Warriors’ longtime Big Three might not be around for much longer either.

Warriors star Draymond Green appeared this week on the “Club 520 Podcast.” During the episode, Green revealed that he will likely play two more seasons before retiring.

“I’m on the wrong side of my down slide, like I’m headed into year 13,” said Green, per ClutchPoints. “I probably got two more [seasons]. And so it’s important to start building for the next thing.”

Green, who averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game last season, is 34 years old now. He is also only under contract for two more guaranteed seasons (with a player option for 2026-27), so the two-year timeline here makes sense.

For Green, his basketball IQ should keep him around for a little longer. But as he continues his physical decline, it will be difficult for Green to keep up with younger, faster players, especially as a guy who has never had the best speed, athleticism, or three-point shooting (though Green did connect on a career-high 39.5 percent of his triples last year).

The Warriors, who missed the playoffs last season, are truly facing down the end of an era. Thompson left to sign with the Mavericks in free agency this summer, Green is hinting at retirement, and even Stephen Curry recently cast some doubt on how much longer he will stay in Golden State.