Friday, May 19, 2023

Draymond Green took shot at Lakers-Nuggets referees

May 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green’s longstanding feud with NBA referees continues, even now that he is watching from his couch at home.

The Golden State Warriors star Green was live-tweeting portions of Thursday’s Western Conference Finals Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. One particular sequence in the first quarter sparked debate when Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was whistled for a flagrant foul in transition on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (video here).

Green disagreed with the call and took a swipe at the officiating crew.

“Soft,” Green wrote of the flagrant foul.

Many thought that the flagrant was warranted since Russell wound up and caught Murray in the head and face area on his follow-through. But others believed it was a legitimate play on the ball to prevent an easy fast break basket, a key tenet of hard-nosed, no-holds-barred playoff basketball.

The notoriously physical Green will always fall in the latter category, so his reaction here is pretty on-brand. Another factor may have been that Tony Brothers, a pretty unpopular figure among NBA players, was the referee crew chief for Thursday’s game.

