Fans call out Duncan Robinson for ‘dirty’ play on Herb Jones

February 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Duncan Robinson trips Herb Jones

Some fans were calling out Duncan Robinson over the weekend because of a play he committed that was regarded as “dirty.”

Robinson’s Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Friday in a game that featured a fight resulting in discipline from the league. The fight between the teams seemed to overshadow everything, included a play where Robinson tripped Herb Jones.

Robinson had fallen on his back onto the court at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. While he was down, he very clearly stuck out his right leg to trip/slow down Jones.

Fans called out Robinson over the play and labeled him dirty.

Robinson’s trip attempt on Jones led some fans to bring up a past incident involving the Heat forward.

Just two weeks ago, Jaylen Brown yanked Robinson’s arm during a game between the Heat and Celtics. Robinson called Brown “dirty” for the move, while Brown didn’t like Robinson’s initial move and said he was just reacting to the Heat forward hooking him first.

This incident will only reinforce the feelings Celtics fans have toward Robinson.

Duncan RobinsonHerb Jones
