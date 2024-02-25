Fans call out Duncan Robinson for ‘dirty’ play on Herb Jones

Some fans were calling out Duncan Robinson over the weekend because of a play he committed that was regarded as “dirty.”

Robinson’s Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Friday in a game that featured a fight resulting in discipline from the league. The fight between the teams seemed to overshadow everything, included a play where Robinson tripped Herb Jones.

Robinson had fallen on his back onto the court at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. While he was down, he very clearly stuck out his right leg to trip/slow down Jones.

Dangerous play by Duncan Robinson tripping Herb Jones here pic.twitter.com/Exh8URkaQ1 — retroPels (@retro_pels) February 24, 2024

Fans called out Robinson over the play and labeled him dirty.

Just seen a role player punk Jimmy, and Duncan always being dirty, is this the Heat Culture they rave about https://t.co/kPPMBaEmqJ — ‏ً (@FanMahome) February 24, 2024

We all know Duncan is a dirty player and always try’s that all shucks who me act. GTFOH with that BS. https://t.co/Kt0qsJ95Gz — Rebe1WithaCause (@Rebe1withaCause) February 24, 2024

This is dirty by Duncan Robinson but he wants to complain about JB?! Foh https://t.co/Lfb9VeRoUT — Dierdra J (@_MsGrant2U) February 24, 2024

Robinson’s trip attempt on Jones led some fans to bring up a past incident involving the Heat forward.

Just two weeks ago, Jaylen Brown yanked Robinson’s arm during a game between the Heat and Celtics. Robinson called Brown “dirty” for the move, while Brown didn’t like Robinson’s initial move and said he was just reacting to the Heat forward hooking him first.

This incident will only reinforce the feelings Celtics fans have toward Robinson.