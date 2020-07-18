Dwight Howard defends himself after being reported for not wearing mask

Dwight Howard isn’t buying that his failure to wear a mask is a big story.

Howard admitted that he had been reported to the NBA’s anonymous tip line for not wearing a mask in the Orlando bubble and had subsequently received a warning. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers center said he found it “pointless” to have been reported since everyone in the bubble is being tested regularly and has very limited contact with those in the outside world.

Lakers center Dwight Howard on being reported for not wearing a mask: "I think everyone is making a big deal out of it. I feel like we’re in the safest place in Orlando. We’re getting tested every day and are around each other." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 18, 2020

Dwight Howard for getting reported for not wearing a mask: "It would be pointless for anyone to say anything. I understand being outside of it, the mask is very important. So I won't say it's not needed. But since we’re here in this bubble, I feel like we’re safe." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 18, 2020

Howard went on to raise awareness of Breonna Taylor and how the fact that none of the police officers involved in her death have been charged, which he said was more important than him wearing a mask or not.

Dwight Howard mentions Breonna Taylor and that none of the police officers involved in her death have been held responsible yet. Dwight brings up how that issue is far more important on if he's wearing a mask or not. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 18, 2020

Wearing a mask in public is a general best practice, and at the very least, Howard would be setting a good example by doing so. He can console himself in the knowledge that he apparently hasn’t been the only one who’s been reported to the NBA’s tip line.