Saturday, July 18, 2020

Dwight Howard defends himself after being reported for not wearing mask

July 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard isn’t buying that his failure to wear a mask is a big story.

Howard admitted that he had been reported to the NBA’s anonymous tip line for not wearing a mask in the Orlando bubble and had subsequently received a warning. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers center said he found it “pointless” to have been reported since everyone in the bubble is being tested regularly and has very limited contact with those in the outside world.

Howard went on to raise awareness of Breonna Taylor and how the fact that none of the police officers involved in her death have been charged, which he said was more important than him wearing a mask or not.

Wearing a mask in public is a general best practice, and at the very least, Howard would be setting a good example by doing so. He can console himself in the knowledge that he apparently hasn’t been the only one who’s been reported to the NBA’s tip line.

