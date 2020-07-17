Dwight Howard says he was reported for not wearing mask

The NBA has an anonymous tip line that can be used to report potential violations of the health and safety protocols inside the Orlando bubble, and Dwight Howard says he is among those who have been ratted out since players started arriving at Walt Disney World.

As Jack Maloney of CBS Sports pointed out, Howard revealed during an Instagram live session this week that someone reported him to the tip line for not wearing a mask. The Los Angeles Lakers center admitted that “someone told on me.”

Howard has gone on Instagram live quite frequently since arriving in Orlando, and he has not been wearing a mask while recording his videos. It’s possible that he was reported by someone who has been following his social media activity rather than someone with him at Disney World.

The NBA tip hotline has reportedly been very popular, and the league sent a memo to players this week reminding them of some of the rules they must follow at the Orlando campus. At least two players have been forced to quarantine for an extended period after they violated the health and safety protocols, including one situation where a player got in trouble over a food delivery.

With the season scheduled to tip off on July 30, players will have to be even more focused on following all the protocols. The last thing a team needs is to lose a player for multiple games over a bubble violation.