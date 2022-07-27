Dwight Howard could get shot with 1 notable team?

Dwight Howard is old enough by now to collect Social Security checks (OK, maybe not quite), but he could still catch on with a prominent new team.

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports said this week in a Spotify Live session that the eight-time All-Star Howard has mutual interest with the Brooklyn Nets in a potential free agent deal.

“I reached out to Dwight directly, and I’ll tell you that there is mutual interest between him and the Brooklyn Nets,” said Robinson, per SI.

Robinson also quoted Howard as saying he would “love” to play for the Nets.

Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee. I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to @BallySports was: “Yes I am.” “Would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/OV0VelA5Nq — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 27, 2022

Howard, 36, averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last year for the Los Angeles Lakers and has carved out a nice role for himself at this point in his career as a limited-touch, dirty-work center off the bench. While the Nets re-signed 23-year-old Nic Claxton this summer, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge are no longer on the team, creating an opening in the frontcourt.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Howard has history with the Nets — he requested a trade to Brooklyn from the Orlando Magic back in 2011 and actually went to the Nets during a 2018 deal with the Charlotte Hornets (though he was promptly waived). But that goes both ways, as Howard also has some negative history with Brooklyn’s head coach.