Dwight Howard says Lakers’ championship ring ceremony made him cry

Dwight Howard was emotional upon seeing his teammates celebrate winning the 2019-2020 NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday night with a game against the LA Clippers. Prior to the game, the Lakers received their championship rings for winning the title last season.

Howard signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason and was not around to celebrate with his former team. Instead, he watched the ceremony on TV. Howard wrote on his Instagram Story that the ceremony had him in tears.

“Grateful. Ceremony had me in tears. Can’t wait to (sic) mine,” Howard wrote.

Howard also cried when the team beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The championship was the first of Howard’s career.

Though he is emotional about winning, we know one person who will have a problem with Howard’s reaction.