Dwyane Wade’s son lands workout with prominent NBA team

It may not be long before we see another Wade in the NBA.

Retired Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade revealed to Instagram this week that son Zaire had landed his first workout with an NBA team — the San Antonio Spurs. Dwyane posted a picture of Zaire in a Spurs jersey while also joking about the 2014 championship that the Spurs defeated the Heat for.

The 20-year-old Zaire, a 6-foot-2 guard, played in the NBA G League last season. He averaged 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 12 total appearances for the Salt Lake City Stars.

There was some controversy over how Zaire landed in the G League in the first place. But he now appears to be one step closer to his ultimate goal of landing in the NBA.