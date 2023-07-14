 Skip to main content
Dwyane Wade makes notable sports ownership decision

July 14, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat former player Dwyane Wade reacts during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade is now a part-owner in both the NBA and the WNBA.

The retired Miami Heat legend announced Friday that he is officially joining the ownership group of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

For Wade, already a minority owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, an investment in the Sky had been in the works for some time. Now the 13-time All-Star has decided to go through with the move.

The Sky are 8-12 this season (two years after winning the WNBA title) and are led by former Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper. They used to be headed by coach and general manager James Wade, a cousin of D-Wade, but he left earlier this month for an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors. Nonetheless, the three-time NBA champion (and Chicago native) Wade is still coming aboard, continuing on a very exciting summer for him.

Chicago SkyDwyane Wade
