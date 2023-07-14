Dwyane Wade makes notable sports ownership decision

Dwyane Wade is now a part-owner in both the NBA and the WNBA.

The retired Miami Heat legend announced Friday that he is officially joining the ownership group of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the @WNBA. It’s official! This is for the home team– literally.… pic.twitter.com/lsvQovpj5z — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 14, 2023

For Wade, already a minority owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, an investment in the Sky had been in the works for some time. Now the 13-time All-Star has decided to go through with the move.

The Sky are 8-12 this season (two years after winning the WNBA title) and are led by former Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper. They used to be headed by coach and general manager James Wade, a cousin of D-Wade, but he left earlier this month for an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors. Nonetheless, the three-time NBA champion (and Chicago native) Wade is still coming aboard, continuing on a very exciting summer for him.