Dwyane Wade picks interesting figure to present him at Hall of Fame induction

Dwyane Wade will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month, and he surprisingly won’t be presented by a Miami Heat figure.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Wednesday that Wade has selected Allen Iverson to present him during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month. Wade will be enshrined as part of the 2023 class (along with Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and others).

Iverson is an interesting choice by Wade. He had entered the league seven years before Wade did and was already on his way out by the time that Wade was at his peak. But Iverson and Wade are two of the greatest NBA shooting guards of all-time, and Iverson served as a major influence on Wade. The 13-time All-Star Wade has said that he chose to wear the No. 3 jersey because of Iverson. Wade also drew a lot of inspiration from Iverson’s game, especially when Wade was younger and more explosive.

For Iverson, who entered the Hall of Fame himself in 2016, he is rarely seen in public these days. But Iverson always goes out of his way to show love to those who came after him and now is set to give a helping hand to Wade as Wade receives the ultimate honor.