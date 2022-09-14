Dwyane Wade makes surprising decision with TNT gig

TNT is getting a shake-up with roughly a month to go before the start of the new NBA season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT for the 2022-23 season. Wade reportedly made the decision to leave despite TNT making an offer to keep him. Marchand adds that Wade wants to focus on his other business interests and that there are no ill feelings between the two sides.

The 40-year-old Wade spent the last three years with TNT after retiring as a player in 2019. He had become a familiar face on the network as part of their Tuesday night crew, co-anchoring TNT’s studio shows along with Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe, and former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

Turner’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently initiated a series of layoffs. The layoffs are unrelated to Wade’s exit though, Marchand notes.

We know that the 13-time NBA All-Star Wade is also a minority owner of the Utah Jazz. That plus Wade’s other various business projects now spell the end for what was a great run on the air with TNT.