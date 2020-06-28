pixel 1
Sunday, June 28, 2020

Dwyane Wade trolls Jayson Tatum over new haircut

June 28, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been complimented for years now as having arguably the best hairline in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics star is rocking a new look in advance of the resumption of the season. Let’s just say the feedback has not been overwhelmingly positive.

Tatum let his hair grow out after the NBA season was postponed, and the 22-year-old is now rocking some serious curls. Dwyane Wade was among the many who commented on Tatum’s hairstyle.

It didn’t stop there, but at least Tatum has a sense of humor about it. The former Duke star tweeted on Saturday about how people are trolling him. You can see some of the most popular responses below:

Tatum’s hairline has been a topic of discussion on multiple occasions — usually when his peers are talking about how much they envy it. It doesn’t seem like his new look is going to draw the same praise. At least it’s nowhere near as bad as Shaq’s hairline was after he lost a bet to D-Wade.

