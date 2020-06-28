Dwyane Wade trolls Jayson Tatum over new haircut

Jayson Tatum has been complimented for years now as having arguably the best hairline in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics star is rocking a new look in advance of the resumption of the season. Let’s just say the feedback has not been overwhelmingly positive.

Tatum let his hair grow out after the NBA season was postponed, and the 22-year-old is now rocking some serious curls. Dwyane Wade was among the many who commented on Tatum’s hairstyle.

Oh he . No more du rags. He will now be using the hotel blow dryer. https://t.co/kTFYDvpmRb — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 27, 2020

It didn’t stop there, but at least Tatum has a sense of humor about it. The former Duke star tweeted on Saturday about how people are trolling him. You can see some of the most popular responses below:

Barber: watchu want You: Treyson hardum pic.twitter.com/9r026mthnK — celtics (@celtics_4__life) June 27, 2020

barber: what can I do for you? Tatum: make me look like my toddler pic.twitter.com/AXs8Lo9TNV — David Dumont (@djdumont_20) June 28, 2020

Tatum’s hairline has been a topic of discussion on multiple occasions — usually when his peers are talking about how much they envy it. It doesn’t seem like his new look is going to draw the same praise. At least it’s nowhere near as bad as Shaq’s hairline was after he lost a bet to D-Wade.